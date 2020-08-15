Advertisement

Residential hospice center breaks ground in Knoxville.

Sacred Ground Residential House broke ground Friday off of Dry Gap Pike in Knoxville.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sacred Ground Residential House broke ground Friday off of Dry Gap Pike in Knoxville.

It’s a project its organizers say has been years in the making since the last residential hospice facility closed in Halls.

They say it’s a much-needed addition to the community. “There is no other residential hospice. The nearest residential hospice to us right now is Chattanooga,” said Cindy Bradely. “If you are in that, you need end of life care right here in East Tennessee.”

Organizers said they hope to have the facility open by late winter or early spring.

