Rutherford Co. police asking for help in identifying skeletal remains found in field

WZTV reports the sheriff’s office found the remains July 27 in a field located near Mt. Herman Road off of John Bragg Highway.
Stock photo of crime tap with police in background | Provided by MGN
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help after discovering skeletal remains in an empty field.

Authorities said the remains are those of a black female between 20-35-years old. Investigators believe she was around five feet, four inches to five feet, ten inches tall.

The department wants to share the description in hopes that someone recognizes it as someone they know.

The cause of death is still pending and the woman remains unidentified, according to RCSO. Anyone with information is asked to call 615-904-3060.

