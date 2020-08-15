Scattered showers around today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain chances will stay with us much of Saturday. Some heavy rainfall will lead to some runoff issues across the area through the course of the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve got a moist airmass in place and that leads to some heavy rain fall at times on Saturday. We’re expecting around a quarter to half an inch of rain, some locally higher amounts are possible where we get heavy rain for an extended period.

Overall it’s mostly cloudy Saturday with temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

Overnight we’ll have rain chances diminish, but continue as temperatures reach the upper 60s by daybreak on Sunday.

Some pockets of heavy rainfall will lead to some ponding and standing water. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday looks much better with more pockets of sunshine coming through the clouds. Sunday we’ll stay in the 80s. By the time Sunday ends, many areas will have picked up between a half to an inch of rain.

Just spotty rain chances for much of the week ahead as temperatures say in the low to mid 80s.

It looks like we’ll have scattered rain chances back with us on Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered rain chances on Saturday. More spotty on Sunday. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.