Scattered showers around today
Some areas could pick up half an inch of rain today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain chances will stay with us much of Saturday. Some heavy rainfall will lead to some runoff issues across the area through the course of the day.
WHAT TO EXPECT
We’ve got a moist airmass in place and that leads to some heavy rain fall at times on Saturday. We’re expecting around a quarter to half an inch of rain, some locally higher amounts are possible where we get heavy rain for an extended period.
Overall it’s mostly cloudy Saturday with temperatures reaching the lower 80s.
Overnight we’ll have rain chances diminish, but continue as temperatures reach the upper 60s by daybreak on Sunday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunday looks much better with more pockets of sunshine coming through the clouds. Sunday we’ll stay in the 80s. By the time Sunday ends, many areas will have picked up between a half to an inch of rain.
Just spotty rain chances for much of the week ahead as temperatures say in the low to mid 80s.
It looks like we’ll have scattered rain chances back with us on Wednesday and Thursday.
