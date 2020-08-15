Seymour woman speaks to President Trump at ‘White House Kids First’ event

WASHINGTON (WVLT) - A Seymour woman spoke at The White House on behalf of her community about schools reopening amid the pandemic.

President Trump and other White House officials hosted the Kids First: Getting Kids Safely Back to School event in the state dining room Wednesday.

Nilsa Alvarez Morales was asked a question about the situation in Seymour by White House Advisor Kelly Ann Conway.

“It sounds like your children are back in school, following a decision that you and other parents in Seymour, Tennessee, had to make with respect to whether to keep them at home and learn virtually or go back to school. You chose to go back to school. Why? And how is it going so far?” asked Conway.

Nilsa answered, “Well, the “why” is very easy. I’m a Hispanic small-business owner, so I need my kids in school to run the business. And I know a lot of families — it’s a struggle if you’re working your business and being a teacher at the same time. It’s just not easy.

But we’ve made that decision, and I really want to thank the leadership of Governor Bill Lee, who emphasized to the school districts to offer the options of in-person learning and virtual so that parents would have the freedom to choose which education route would be best for their child.

The parents in my area and at our school decided to send our kids back. Our kids are excited. There is social distancing. There’s a lot of protocols in place. Their temperatures are taken every morning. Everything is going very smooth.

But what — what is really good is that my son and daughter, they understand the seriousness of the virus for those at risk. So they’re keeping an eye out for those who are at risk so we can look after them. We have a group chat with the parents, and we’re communicating all the time if there’s any symptom so that we know to — you know, if something’s happening or not, whether we send our kids back to school that day or not. And because the virtual class is happening at the same time, our kids will never fall behind.”

The president thanked Nilsa and called her comments “well said.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee tweeted a clip of the exchange also praising Nilsa.

“It is hardworking Tennessee parents like Nilsa Alverez that deserve to have a choice for their child’s education. Thank you, Nilsa for sharing your story at the @WhiteHouse today,” said Lee on Twitter.

It is hardworking Tennessee parents like Nilsa Alverez that deserve to have a choice for their child's education. Thank you, Nilsa for sharing your story at the @WhiteHouse today. pic.twitter.com/Drv28eIoiZ — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 12, 2020

The full transcript from the White House event is available online here.

