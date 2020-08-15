Advertisement

Seymour woman speaks to President Trump at ‘White House Kids First’ event

A Seymour woman spoke at The White House on behalf of her community about schools reopening amid the pandemic.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WVLT) - A Seymour woman spoke at The White House on behalf of her community about schools reopening amid the pandemic.

President Trump and other White House officials hosted the Kids First: Getting Kids Safely Back to School event in the state dining room Wednesday.

Nilsa Alvarez Morales was asked a question about the situation in Seymour by White House Advisor Kelly Ann Conway.

“It sounds like your children are back in school, following a decision that you and other parents in Seymour, Tennessee, had to make with respect to whether to keep them at home and learn virtually or go back to school. You chose to go back to school. Why? And how is it going so far?” asked Conway.

Nilsa answered, “Well, the “why” is very easy. I’m a Hispanic small-business owner, so I need my kids in school to run the business. And I know a lot of families — it’s a struggle if you’re working your business and being a teacher at the same time. It’s just not easy.

But we’ve made that decision, and I really want to thank the leadership of Governor Bill Lee, who emphasized to the school districts to offer the options of in-person learning and virtual so that parents would have the freedom to choose which education route would be best for their child.

The parents in my area and at our school decided to send our kids back. Our kids are excited. There is social distancing. There’s a lot of protocols in place. Their temperatures are taken every morning. Everything is going very smooth.

But what — what is really good is that my son and daughter, they understand the seriousness of the virus for those at risk. So they’re keeping an eye out for those who are at risk so we can look after them. We have a group chat with the parents, and we’re communicating all the time if there’s any symptom so that we know to — you know, if something’s happening or not, whether we send our kids back to school that day or not. And because the virtual class is happening at the same time, our kids will never fall behind.”

The president thanked Nilsa and called her comments “well said.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee tweeted a clip of the exchange also praising Nilsa.

“It is hardworking Tennessee parents like Nilsa Alverez that deserve to have a choice for their child’s education. Thank you, Nilsa for sharing your story at the @WhiteHouse today,” said Lee on Twitter.

The full transcript from the White House event is available online here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LMU vet students recognized by WHO for research on COVID-19 in animals

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
the summer research students led by Dr. Gary Vroegindewey, “catalogued over 1100 animal welfare-related reports and provided 48 report analysis and narratives for the working group”.

News

Pat Summitt named on USA Today’s 100 Women of the Century list

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt was named on a USA Today list of 100 Women of the Century.

News

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital welcomes new CEO

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The East Tennessee Children's Hospital has welcomed a new president and CEO, Matt Schaefer.

News

Residential hospice center breaks ground in Knoxville.

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Sacred Ground Residential House broke ground Friday off of Dry Gap Pike in Knoxville.

Latest News

News

Death of four pregnant cows in NC sparks investigation

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina’s Union County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving the deaths of four pregnant Black Angus cows.

News

COVID-19 testing site opening at Walt Disney World

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Walt Disney World will have a COVID-19 testing site, according to a Disney spokesperson.

News

Bison rips pants off woman in attack after she got too close to calf in South Dokota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Authorities believe the woman got too close to a calf, but she was able to escape after being knocked out of her pants.

News

COVID-19 symptoms often appear in specific order, study says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The University of Southern California released research on COVID-19 symptoms, saying they often appear in a specific order.

News

Nashville police searching for man accused of trying to take 2-year-old from front yard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
WKRN reports the child was playing in her front yard Tuesday when the man reportedly approached her.

News

Michigan plans to redesign some roads for self-driving cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Michigan announced Thursday that it will attempt to redesign a 40-mile stretch of two roads outside of Detroit for self-driving vehicles exclusively.