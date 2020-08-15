Advertisement

Tenn. man charged with murder of missing roommate

A Tennessee man was arrested Friday for the murder of his missing roommate, according to Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BUTLER, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -A Tennessee man was arrested Friday for the murder of his missing roommate, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lee Albright of Butler, Tenn. was arrested after police discovered he was responsible for the disappearance of his roommate Allen Boy McGee who had been reported missing on August 7.

According to JCSO, Albright was arrested Friday night and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and additional charges. Albright is being held at the Johnson Co. Jail on a $192,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Johnson Co. General Sessions Court on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

JCSO and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations were assisted by the Johnson Co. Dry Run Volunteer Fire Department along with authorities in Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina and Boone Police Department, North Carolina, officials said.

Officials said McGee’s body has not yet been located and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case may contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761.

