Tennessee among worst states to have a baby in, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee ranks low on the list of best states to have a baby in the U.S.

A report from Wallet Hub puts Tennessee at 39th on the list, just below West Virginia and just above Arizona.

Researchers compared data points, such as the cost, health care, baby friendliness and family-friendliness, across the states.

Alabama ranked last on the list, while Massachusetts ranked number one.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.