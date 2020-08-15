Advertisement

Tennessee among worst states to have a baby in, report says

Tennessee ranks low on the list of best states to have a baby in the U.S.
(TDOT)
(TDOT)(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee ranks low on the list of best states to have a baby in the U.S.

A report from Wallet Hub puts Tennessee at 39th on the list, just below West Virginia and just above Arizona.

Researchers compared data points, such as the cost, health care, baby friendliness and family-friendliness, across the states.

Alabama ranked last on the list, while Massachusetts ranked number one.

