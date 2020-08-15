Texas Roadhouse hosting virtual ride to support troops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Texas Roadhouse will host its 17th annual nationwide virtual ride event Saturday, August 15 to support ‘Homes for our Troops.'

According to a release, ‘Homes for our Troops,’ is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates custom homes for veterans severely injured in the line of duty.

Participants will register at a Texas Roadhouse location and ride motorcycles separately from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. across East Tenn. to support veterans.

Registrants will also receive a commemorative t-shirt, Virtual Ride 2020 patch and food voucher for each $30 donation.

For more information visit the website here.

