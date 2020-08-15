Truck driver crashes with Georgia school bus, frees trapped students before he collapses, dies

ALMA, Ga. (WVLT/WSAV) - A truck driver who collided with a Georgia school bus helped free trapped students before he collapsed and died, WSAV reports.

The truck driver later identified as Johnathon Grayer, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, was driving a rental truck on Wednesday afternoon when it hit the back of a school bus that was stopped for students to get off, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Officials said ten students were on board at the time of the crash.

According to GSP, surveillance video shows Grayer and the bus driver lifting bus seats to help children trapped underneath to evacuate the bus following the crash.

After the children got to safety, Grayer reportedly collapsed and was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“We’ve had other accidents and tragedies and things like that in the past, but this one… had you shaken the most out of all of them,” Tyler Beach, a Bacon County fire and EMS compliance officer, told WSAV.

Of the six children taken to the hospital, at least two were flown by helicopters, according to Bacon County Emergency Management Agency Director Danny Turner. The bus driver Jerry Sweat was also taken to the hospital for injuries. All were considered to have non-life threatening injuries.

Gov. Brian Kemp responded to the “terrible news,” in a tweet, saying he was sending prayers to “the family and loved ones of the truck driver who lost their life and the students who are injured.”

