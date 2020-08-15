USPS announces temporary price increase during holiday months

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service announced they will have a temporary price increase in response to a “heightened demand for online shopping package volume due to the coronavirus pandemic and expected holiday e-commerce.”

According to USPS, the price change will go into effect at midnight on October 18 and will last through midnight on December 27. This temporary change will not affect retail prices and international products, but it will increase the price of all commercial domestic packages.

“The planned prices, approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on August 6, would raise prices on its commercial domestic competitive parcels – Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, and Parcel Return Service,” USPS said in a release.

Officials with the postal service say the temporary price change “will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue”.

The price changes will depend on how many packages are shipped between Oct. 18 and Dec. 27 at commercial rates.

The following are the proposed price changes:

Parcel Select Destination Delivery Unit (DDU) - 24 cents increase

Parcel Return Service- 24 cents increase

Parcel Select Lightweight-24 cents increase

FCPS Commercial- 25 cents increase

Priority Mail Commercial- 40 cents increase

Parcel Select Ground- 40 cents increase

Parcel Select DSCF- 40 cents increase

Parcel Select DNDC- 40 cents increase

Priority Mail Express Commercial- $1.50 increase

The PRC will review the proposed prices before making a final decision by October 18. You can find a full list of price changes here.

