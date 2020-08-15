UT to test raw sewage from dorms for traces of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee said they will be taking extra measures to keep students safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students began returning to campus August 9, preparing for the first day of classes Wednesday, August 19.

Since more than 4,000 students have returned to campus, the university reports 20 students and eight employees actively have confirmed COVID-19 cases. UT says as a result 155 people have been self-isolated due to possible exposure to the positive cases.

During a tour of UT’s new set-up around campus to reduce the spread of the virus, officials said the university has also been exploring ways to track COVID-19 around campus, including testing samples of raw sewage that comes out of the campus dorms.

UT says they can use the sewage to determine which buildings around campus have positive tests so the building can be isolated and the university knows which set of students need to be tested.

