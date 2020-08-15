Virginia man pleads guilty to production of child pornography, attempted enticement of minor.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVLT/WJHL) -A Virginia man pleaded guilty on Friday to his role in producing images of child sexual abuse and attempting to meet a minor for sex, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

Court documents revealed that 33-year-old Bryan Wesley Petitt engaged in sexually explicit communications with an undercover agent who he believed to be a 14-year-old minor.

Officials reported Petitt drove from Charlottesville to military housing in Norfolk to engage in sex with a girl. Law enforcement discovered images of child sexual abuse on his phone and later learned that Petitt produced one of the images.

Petitt plead guilty to production of child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 50 years in prison when sentenced on Dec. 14.

