5 people wounded in shooting at flea market in San Antonio

Police in San Antonio say at least five people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting at a flea market.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio say at least five people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting at a flea market.

Police Chief William McManus said gunfire erupted about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Mission Open Air Market during “some type of argument,” but said he didn’t know the nature of the argument.

Market manager Al Ramon said the argument was between vendors or buyers but did not know what started it.

McManus said all the wounded were involved in the shooting and no innocent bystanders were struck.

McManus said two weapons were recovered at the scene and he didn’t know how many shots were fired.

