Advertisement

Adopted boy is on a mission to save old dogs who need a home: “I know how it feels not to be loved”

Someday, Robbie wants to adopt older foster children himself. But until then, to show his commitment and do what he can, he has vowed to adopt as many old dogs as his parents will allow.
Robbie Gray wants to show dogs the same love his adoptive parents showed him
Robbie Gray wants to show dogs the same love his adoptive parents showed him(CBS News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM COAST, Fla. (CBS) -Robbie Gay loves an underdog. If you bring the 9-year-old to the Flagler County Humane Society in Palm Coast, Florida, and ask him to find a favorite, he will seek out the oldest, mangiest, least-adoptable mutt of the lot.

“There’s something about old dogs that I just like,” Robbie said.

That’s because he sees himself in them. “He knows what it feels like not to be loved and cared for. He’s the most hopeful, optimistic, and genuinely caring kid who has absolutely no reason to be that way,” said Robbie’s adoptive mom, Maria.

She said before he entered the foster system, Robbie was a holy terror, so badly abused that he was twice hospitalized with brain injuries. Then, two years ago, Maria and her husband Charles adopted him. He has come a long way except in this one respect: Maria said he could not cry. Despite the horrors of his past, or maybe because of them, the kid was a stone until earlier this month.

One of Robbie’s old dogs, Buffy, had to be put down. He wanted to hold her until the very end and insisted his mom take pictures of the process, perhaps because he knew what was about to happen. After Robbie finally let go, he told his mom, “I know how it feels not to be loved or cared for and I don’t want any animal of mine to feel that way.” Nor does he want any foster kid to feel that way.

"People don't want older people and older dogs. They only want babies and puppies," Robbie said.

“He is so aware that it could have gone totally differently for him. And in these older dogs Robbie has found a place to practice compassion,” Maria said.

Someday, Robbie wants to adopt older foster children himself. But until then, to show his commitment and do what he can, he has vowed to adopt as many old dogs as his parents will allow. So far, they have six. Recently they adopted a snaggletooth shih tzu mutt named Molly, after Molly’s owner had to go into assisted living.

In the months since CBS News first reported this story, Robbie started volunteering at the humane society, where he has become a powerful advocate for older dogs. He has inspired dozens of adoptions, all to loving families — and all because a sweet little boy saw his reflection in the eyes of the suffering.

Copyright 2020 CBSN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TWRA: Man and his 6-year-old daughter killed in Pickwick Lake boating accident

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Officials said the accident was the result of two personal watercrafts (PWC’s) colliding on the lake.

Weather

Warm, dry in the short term, turning wetter late week

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We'll see more sun than clouds to start the week, but rain chances will ramp up starting Wednesday.

News

NC aquarium collects more than $2,100 worth of coins from waterfall to help pay for care of animals

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Officials reportedly turned the waterfall off in March due to the coronavirus pandemic to conserve electricity. This gave workers time to gather the 100 gallons of coins that gave been collecting over the last 15 years.

News

Fortnite maker Epic Games sues Apple and Google after being booted from app stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple on Thursday after its hugely popular video game was removed from Apple’s App Store. The company has also filed a lawsuit against Google, according to CNET.

News

Tenn. congressman urging House to investigate USPS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tenn. Congressman Jim Cooper is urging the House to investigate whether the Trump administration is deliberately trying to cripple the USPS during an election, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Latest News

News

Man lived in luxury suite at Tampa stadium more than 2 weeks before he was arrested, police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Using surveillance footage, police determined that Neja had been living in the luxury suite since July 26.

News

Big Ten player starts petition to reinstate season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition requesting the Big Ten reinstate the 2020 football season.

News

Rare fire tornado spotted near a blaze in California

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A rare and fiery tornado was spotted Saturday near a fire in California, The National Weather Service Office reported.

News

Ohio 8-year-old shot, killed at birthday party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The resident said he was hosting a party for his 15-year-old grandson when three or four people apparently showed up and opened fire.

News

East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary socially distancing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. couple celebrated a very special wedding anniversary despite having to socially distance due to COVID-19 restrictions