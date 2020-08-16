Bearden High School cancels football practices, games for 2 weeks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Bearden High School announced Sunday it has canceled football practices and games for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, 5StarPreps reported.

“I appreciate all our student athletes hard work over the last few weeks as we prepared for the start of our season. I want you to know that we have been in constant communication with KCS and BHS administration and after much consideration, we believe it to be the best interest of our student athletes to cancel all practices and games until Monday, August 31. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of our football program,” said BHS Head Coach Morgan Shinlever in a statement.

The team was expected to play West High School Friday, August 21 and Maryville High School Friday, August 28. Those two games are non-regional and the team does not have to make it up.

