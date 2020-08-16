Big Ten player starts petition to reinstate season

(WVLT) -Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition requesting the Big Ten reinstate its fall 2020 football season.

The petition named #WeWantToPlay has had 119,587 out of 200,000 signatures since Sunday.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players, teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players, teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion,” said the petition.

The petition follows the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its 2020 season to the spring based on medical advice and a vote from the conference’s presidents and chancellors.

A Big Ten spokesperson and commissioner Kevin Warren did not return a request for comment, ESPN reported.

