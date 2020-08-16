Countdown to Kickoff: Central Bobcats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The wait is almost over: high school football is being played this week in the Volunteer State.

WVLT’s Countdown To Kickoff series will get you caught up on all the off-season news and preview the year to come every night leading up to the start of the season.

So why not start things off with the defending back-to-back 5A state champions from Fountain City? The Central Bobcats are coming off a dominant run on both sides of the football. The defense gave up just 8.8 points per game in its five-game run through the state playoffs, while winning games by an average of nearly 19 points per contest.

