East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary socially distancing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tenn. couple celebrated a very special wedding anniversary despite having to socially distance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr. Nathan and Mary Ford celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary Saturday through a window. Nathan is unable to visit his wife in person at Wellington Manor Assisted Living due to the facility remaining closed to visitors.

The facility said everyday since March, Nathan parks and asks to see his bride at the window and waits for Mary who smiles each day knowing her husband will be on the other side.

“Nathan thanks us for the job we do and for taking care of his sweet Mary. What he doesn’t know is how much we look forward to his visits just as much as Mary does. It’s their example of faith, devotion & love that keeps us going too. He’s never said an unkind word, never complains and never shows frustration. This couple reminds us that we too must be strong, stay positive, be thankful & keep moving forward,” said the facility in a Facebook post.

How many of you have had moments of frustration throughout this pandemic? Raise your hand if you’ve gotten upset because... Posted by Wellington Manor on Saturday, August 15, 2020

The facility said the couple spent their anniversary enjoying a meal of their choice, eating cake their great niece made and sharing stories of their wedding day, honeymoon and children they have raised.

“Today we are choosing smiles & kindness like these two do. We are choosing to remain positive. We are choosing happiness over frustration. We are choosing love,” said the facility.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.