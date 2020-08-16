Advertisement

East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary socially distancing

An East Tenn. couple celebrated a very special wedding anniversary despite having to socially distance due to COVID-19 restrictions.
East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary.
East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary.(Wellington Manor Assisted Living)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tenn. couple celebrated a very special wedding anniversary despite having to socially distance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr. Nathan and Mary Ford celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary Saturday through a window. Nathan is unable to visit his wife in person at Wellington Manor Assisted Living due to the facility remaining closed to visitors.

The facility said everyday since March, Nathan parks and asks to see his bride at the window and waits for Mary who smiles each day knowing her husband will be on the other side.

“Nathan thanks us for the job we do and for taking care of his sweet Mary. What he doesn’t know is how much we look forward to his visits just as much as Mary does. It’s their example of faith, devotion & love that keeps us going too. He’s never said an unkind word, never complains and never shows frustration. This couple reminds us that we too must be strong, stay positive, be thankful & keep moving forward,” said the facility in a Facebook post.

How many of you have had moments of frustration throughout this pandemic? Raise your hand if you’ve gotten upset because...

Posted by Wellington Manor on Saturday, August 15, 2020

The facility said the couple spent their anniversary enjoying a meal of their choice, eating cake their great niece made and sharing stories of their wedding day, honeymoon and children they have raised.

“Today we are choosing smiles & kindness like these two do. We are choosing to remain positive. We are choosing happiness over frustration. We are choosing love,” said the facility.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio 8-year-old shot, killed at birthday party

Updated: moments ago
|
By Arial Starks
The resident said he was hosting a party for his 15-year-old grandson when three or four people apparently showed up and opened fire.

News

Tenn. woman charged after striking man with baseball bat

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tennessee woman is in jail Sunday after Johnson City police say she struck a man with baseball bat, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

News

Georgia trooper arrested, fired after chase ends in deadly officer-involved shooting

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Georgia State Trooper has been arrested and fired following a chase that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Screven County

News

Bearden High School cancels football practices, games for 2 weeks

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Bearden High School’s football team announced Sunday it will be shutting down its program for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, 5Star Preps reported.

Latest News

News

Halls home where child’s remains found in connection to Roane Co. couple listed for sale

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Halls home where a child’s body was discovered buried in the back yard is listed for sale on Zillow.

News

Orange County officials declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day to honor the late athlete.

News

Active COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There have now been a total of 5509 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge Saturday night.

News

University of Tennessee students return to campus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Students move into their dorms with social distancing guidelines in place

Weather

Spotty rain today, warmer days ahead

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Isolated rain chances Sunday, with warmer, drier days ahead.