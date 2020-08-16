Halls home where child’s remains found in connection to Roane Co. couple listed for sale

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Halls home where a child’s body was discovered buried in the back yard is listed for sale on Zillow.

The house, located on Cedarbreeze Road, was home to Michael Anthony Gray, Jr. and his male partner. Gray Jr. is the son of Michael Anthony Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray, the couple charged in the death of their adopted daughter in Roane County.

The Gray’s 11-year-old adopted daughter was discovered buried in the backyard of their Roane County residence located on the 1000 block of Drive Fort Valley Road on May 22. Officials say the body had been buried there since 2017.

Months later, the property at 6416 Cedarbreeze Road, where authorities say the Grays’ children endured abuse and lived in “deplorable conditions,” now sits empty.

Zillow describes the home as an “Awesome home with tons of potential!” The 1,694 square foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is listed at $135,000.

