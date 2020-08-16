Advertisement

Halls home where child’s remains found in connection to Roane Co. couple listed for sale

The Halls home where a child’s body was discovered buried in the back yard is listed for sale on Zillow.
Halls home where child's remains discovered
Halls home where child's remains discovered(Source: WVLT News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Halls home where a child’s body was discovered buried in the back yard is listed for sale on Zillow.

The house, located on Cedarbreeze Road, was home to Michael Anthony Gray, Jr. and his male partner. Gray Jr. is the son of Michael Anthony Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray, the couple charged in the death of their adopted daughter in Roane County.

The Gray’s 11-year-old adopted daughter was discovered buried in the backyard of their Roane County residence located on the 1000 block of Drive Fort Valley Road on May 22. Officials say the body had been buried there since 2017.

Months later, the property at 6416 Cedarbreeze Road, where authorities say the Grays’ children endured abuse and lived in “deplorable conditions,” now sits empty.

Zillow describes the home as an “Awesome home with tons of potential!” The 1,694 square foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is listed at $135,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Syracuse University mistakenly sends out dozens of acceptance letters

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Syracuse University mistakenly sent out dozens of emails Thursday night congratulating applicants on their acceptance to the university.

News

Orange County officials declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day to honor the late athlete.

News

Active COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There have now been a total of 5509 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge Saturday night.

Latest News

News

University of Tennessee students return to campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Students move into their dorms with social distancing guidelines in place

Weather

Spotty rain today, warmer days ahead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Isolated rain chances Sunday, with warmer, drier days ahead.

News

KCSO: Woman charged with first-degree murder after stabbing incident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing incident near Walter Reed Lane Saturday afternoon.

Weather

Much drier, hotter in the days to come

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rivers in decent shape after 2"+ of rain Saturday

News

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71.

News

Tenn. man charged with murder of missing roommate

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tennessee man was arrested Friday for the murder of his missing roommate, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.