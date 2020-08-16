NC aquarium collects more than $2,100 worth of coins from waterfall to help pay for care of animals

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WVLT/WCTI) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores collected more than $2,100 in coins from visitors throwing coins in its waterfall.

WCTI reported the waterfall was never meant to be a wishing well, but that’s what it became over the last 15 years as visitors threw coins into the popular 30-foot Smoky Mountain waterfall.

Officials reportedly turned the waterfall off in March due to the coronavirus pandemic to conserve electricity. This gave workers time to gather the 100 gallons of coins that gave been collecting over the last 15 years.

“(The coins) will go toward the general care of the aquarium and animals during this time,” the aquarium said in a Facebook post.

Our staff turned off the 30-foot tall Smoky Mountain waterfall and collected all the coins! About 100 gallons of coins... Posted by NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores on Saturday, August 8, 2020

Staff at the aquarium have since collected, cleaned and counted the coins, which so far totaled more than $2,100.

“We’ve sent a portion of them to the automated coin counter at a local bank,” the aquarium said. “It took about four hours to get through nine crates of coins.”

Coin update! We've had such an amazing response to our coin post! Thank you to everyone who commented and submitted a... Posted by NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The aquarium has not opened its doors to visitors since March due to a state order for it to remain closed, WCTI reports.

