NC aquarium collects more than $2,100 worth of coins from waterfall to help pay for care of animals
Officials reportedly turned the waterfall off in March due to the coronavirus pandemic to conserve electricity. This gave workers time to gather the 100 gallons of coins that gave been collecting over the last 15 years.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WVLT/WCTI) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores collected more than $2,100 in coins from visitors throwing coins in its waterfall.
WCTI reported the waterfall was never meant to be a wishing well, but that’s what it became over the last 15 years as visitors threw coins into the popular 30-foot Smoky Mountain waterfall.
“(The coins) will go toward the general care of the aquarium and animals during this time,” the aquarium said in a Facebook post.
Staff at the aquarium have since collected, cleaned and counted the coins, which so far totaled more than $2,100.
“We’ve sent a portion of them to the automated coin counter at a local bank,” the aquarium said. “It took about four hours to get through nine crates of coins.”
The aquarium has not opened its doors to visitors since March due to a state order for it to remain closed, WCTI reports.
