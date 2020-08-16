Ohio 8-year-old shot, killed at birthday party

AKRON, Ohio (WVLT/AP/WSMV) — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a backyard birthday party for a teenager at an Ohio home.

Akron police said several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

Police said the 8-year-old was found wounded and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

Authorities identified her Saturday as Mikayla Pickett. The resident said he was hosting a party for his 15-year-old grandson when three or four people apparently showed up and opened fire.

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspects involved in the shooting.

Mikayla’s death makes the 31st homicide that Akron police have seen this year. Six of those were deaths of children under the age of 19.

