Orange County officials declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day

Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day to honor the late athlete.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) -Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day to honor the late athlete.

“Bryant wore the numbers 8 and 24 during his NBA career, which is why August 24 was chosen as the date to commemorate Bryant,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel.

Bryant, who lived in Newport Beach in Orange County, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died on January 26, in a tragic helicopter crash.

“A treasured member of our Orange County community, Kobe Bryant was the basketball legend that inspired so many young men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up,” said Steel. “I’m proposing August 24 to be dedicated to the memory of Kobe Bryant and all that he brought to Orange Co. community which to strive to live by his words of encouraging those around us to never give up on their dreams. The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.”

Bryant was an 18-time All Star who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. He wore No. 8 in the start of his NBA career and switched to No. 24 during the 2006-07 NBA season until his retirement in 2016. Both of his jersey numbers have been retired by the Lakers.

