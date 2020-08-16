Advertisement

Police: 17 shot, some likely dead across 3 Cincinnati shootings

Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents.
Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati said 17 people were shot at three separate locations.

Cincinnati’s assistant police chief says the total from the early Sunday shootings includes some likely fatalities.

In one shooting alone, 10 people were shot, with two possibly dead.

In another, three were shot. And in the third, four were shot, including two who police said might be dead.

Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents. No suspect information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes quick, inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 test

Updated: 23 minutes ago
If getting a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 makes you cringe, here’s some good news: a quick, inexpensive test could use your saliva instead.

News

TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge Saturday night.

News

University of Tennessee students return to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Students move into their dorms with social distancing guidelines in place

National

Portland police declare riot, push protesters from building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot was declared in Oregon’s biggest city as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in Portland.

Latest News

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

Weather

Spotty rain today, warmer days ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Isolated rain chances Sunday, with warmer, drier days ahead.

Politics Headlines

Newsweek apologizes for op-ed questioning Harris’ eligibility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Newsweek has apologized for an op-ed that questioned Sen. Kamala Harris’ U.S. citizenship and her eligibility to be Joe Biden’s running mate, a false and racist conspiracy theory which President Donald Trump has not dismissed.

National

Josephine weakens, Kyle no longer a tropical storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Josephine weakened early Sunday and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths near 170K in US

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
As the number of COVID-19 deaths approaches 170,000 in the U.S, the FDA grants emergency use authorization to a quick, inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 diagnostic test.

News

KCSO: Woman charged with first-degree murder after stabbing incident

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing incident near Walter Reed Lane Saturday afternoon.