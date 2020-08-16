Rare fire tornado spotted near a blaze in California

(CNN) -A rare and fiery tornado was spotted Saturday near a fire in California, The National Weather Service Office reported.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for a pyrocumulonimbus cloud that formed by the Loyalton Fire.

“It was capable of producing a fire-induced tornado and outflow winds in excess of 60 mph,” said CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

A pyrocumulonimbus cloud forms above intense rising heat, typically from a fire or volcano.

The Loyalton Fire has burned 20,000 acres and was 5% contained by early Sunday. The fire is burning east of the town of Loyalton.

