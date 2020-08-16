Rare fire tornado spotted near a blaze in California
A rare and fiery tornado was spotted Saturday near a fire in California, The National Weather Service Office reported.
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) -A rare and fiery tornado was spotted Saturday near a fire in California, The National Weather Service Office reported.
The NWS issued a tornado warning for a pyrocumulonimbus cloud that formed by the Loyalton Fire.
“It was capable of producing a fire-induced tornado and outflow winds in excess of 60 mph,” said CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.
A pyrocumulonimbus cloud forms above intense rising heat, typically from a fire or volcano.
The Loyalton Fire has burned 20,000 acres and was 5% contained by early Sunday. The fire is burning east of the town of Loyalton.
Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.