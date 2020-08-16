Advertisement

Spotty rain today, warmer days ahead

Spotty rain moves through with a front Sunday, then nice, drier days takeover.
Could lead to fast sunburns!
Could lead to fast sunburns!(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday starts a three-day-long, drier, and warmer period. Rain returns next Wednesday evening, along with cooler weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a foggy morning but most of our area. Dense Fog Advisory continues until 10 a.m.

Rain is isolated Sunday, and temperatures are back to normal. The best chance of rain is in the mountains, though one or two showers may reach the valley. The showers that form on the Cumberland Plateau could come down towards Knoxville. We are still going for a high in the upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday and Tuesday should be slightly less humid. That helps us heat up with more sunshine, so enjoy! Highs will be in the low 80s at higher elevations, but closer to 90 in Knoxville.

Rain is back with a second cold front. As of now, that’s late Wednesday and then on-and-off Thursday. Then we’ll have some showers Friday, but next weekend looks relatively quiet.

Android Users
iPhone Users
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Much drier, hotter in the days to come

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rivers in decent shape after 2"+ of rain Saturday

WVLT

Scattered showers around today

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Saturday comes to a close.

Weather

More rain tonight, lasting through early Saturday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

WVLT

Scattered rain and storms will move through this evening

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Latest News

Forecast

More storms followed by more refreshing weather

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Scattered pop-ups today ahead of batches of heavy rain

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
It's a steamy Thursday, helping to create some rain and storms. It will be rainy at times to end the week and on into the weekend.

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

Forecast

More storms ahead of a decent cool down next week

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Few pop-ups today, more rain ahead

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
A slow-moving storm system brings better rain chances to end the week.

WVLT

Increasing rain chances by late week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
A slow-moving storm system moving in from the west will bring back more likely rain chances to close out the week.