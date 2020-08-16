Spotty rain today, warmer days ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday starts a three-day-long, drier, and warmer period. Rain returns next Wednesday evening, along with cooler weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a foggy morning but most of our area. Dense Fog Advisory continues until 10 a.m.

Rain is isolated Sunday, and temperatures are back to normal. The best chance of rain is in the mountains, though one or two showers may reach the valley. The showers that form on the Cumberland Plateau could come down towards Knoxville. We are still going for a high in the upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday and Tuesday should be slightly less humid. That helps us heat up with more sunshine, so enjoy! Highs will be in the low 80s at higher elevations, but closer to 90 in Knoxville.

Rain is back with a second cold front. As of now, that’s late Wednesday and then on-and-off Thursday. Then we’ll have some showers Friday, but next weekend looks relatively quiet.

