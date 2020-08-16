Syracuse University mistakenly sends out dozens of acceptance letters.

(CNN) - Syracuse University mistakenly sent out dozens of emails Thursday night congratulating applicants on their acceptance to the university.

The university also mistakenly sent visa transfer instructions intended for international students.

“A short time ago, our team prepared an email that was intended to be distributed to a very small number of people. Inadvertently and due to an error with our technology, this message was sent to you, as well as several others, none of whom were intended to receive this notification,” said Maurice A. Harris, dean of admissions at the university, in a follow-up email to the recipients.

Harris said she apologizes for the mistake and the school has taken measure to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

