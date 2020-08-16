TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge Saturday night.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said they received reports of a man in need of assistance around 9:30 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Briar Road.

According to a report, when officers arrived they found 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera, armed with two knives.

Arcera reportedly came at the officers with the weapons, which led to officers firing shots, striking Arcera.

Arcera was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TBI. The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these type of incidents.

The incident is currently under investigation by the TBI.

