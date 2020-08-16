Advertisement

TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge on Saturday.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge Saturday night.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said they received reports of a man in need of assistance around 9:30 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Briar Road.

According to a report, when officers arrived they found 41-year-old Fred John Henry Arcera, armed with two knives.

Arcera reportedly came at the officers with the weapons, which led to officers firing shots, striking Arcera.

Arcera was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TBI. The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these type of incidents.

The incident is currently under investigation by the TBI.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Tennessee students return to campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Students move into their dorms with social distancing guidelines in place

Weather

Spotty rain today, warmer days ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Isolated rain chances Sunday, with warmer, drier days ahead.

News

KCSO: Woman charged with first-degree murder after stabbing incident

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing incident near Walter Reed Lane Saturday afternoon.

Weather

Much drier, hotter in the days to come

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rivers in decent shape after 2"+ of rain Saturday

Latest News

News

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71.

News

Tenn. man charged with murder of missing roommate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tennessee man was arrested Friday for the murder of his missing roommate, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

News

USPS announces temporary price increase during holiday months

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
According to USPS, the price change will go into effect at midnight on October 18 and will last through midnight on December 27.

News

Clarksville bridal shop offers free wedding gowns given to frontline workers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Clarksville bridal shop is offering frontline workers free wedding dresses as a way to say ‘thank you’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Truck driver crashes with Georgia school bus, frees trapped students before he collapses, dies

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The truck driver later identified as Johnathon Grayer, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, was driving a rental truck on Wednesday afternoon when it hit the back of a school bus that was stopped for students to get off, according to Georgia State Patrol.

News

Oklahoma student attends school while they ‘knowingly had COVID-19’

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
KROR reported that the student thought he or she could come to school because they were asymptomatic.