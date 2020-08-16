Advertisement

TDOT: U.S. 11 East in Jefferson City closed due to large sinkhole

TDOT officials said the large sinkhole is near Mossy Creek Road.
Large sinkhole opens up on Mossy Creek Road Sunday in Jefferson City
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation says lanes of U.S. 11 East in Jefferson City are closed due to a large sinkhole that opened up on the roadway Sunday afternoon.

“There is a sinkhole which has opened up on Broadway Boulevard westbound in front of the Tilted Tulip. The westbound lanes are being detoured onto Chucky Pike at this time,” the Jefferson City Fire Department shared in a Facebook post.

There is a sinkhole which has opened up on Broadway Boulevard westbound in front of the Tilted Tulip. The westbound...

Posted by Jefferson City Fire Department on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area while crews work.

