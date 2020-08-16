TDOT: U.S. 11 East in Jefferson City closed due to large sinkhole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation says lanes of U.S. 11 East in Jefferson City are closed due to a large sinkhole that opened up on the roadway Sunday afternoon.

TDOT officials said the large sinkhole is near Mossy Creek Road.

US 11E is closed near Mossy Creek Road in Jefferson City due to a sinkhole. Traffic diverted. pic.twitter.com/skuocGpZg2 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 16, 2020

“There is a sinkhole which has opened up on Broadway Boulevard westbound in front of the Tilted Tulip. The westbound lanes are being detoured onto Chucky Pike at this time,” the Jefferson City Fire Department shared in a Facebook post.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area while crews work.

