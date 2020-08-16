Tenn. congressman urging House to investigate USPS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Tenn. Congressman Jim Cooper is urging the House to investigate whether the Trump administration is deliberately trying to cripple the United States Postal Service during an election, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Cooper said new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy should be subpoenaed to testify, and if he refuses to cooperate, the House should have him arrested to force his testimony,

“This is completely outrageous conduct to dismantle the Post Office right in such a crucial time in American history,” said Cooper.

According to The Washington Post, internal documents the newspaper obtained detail major operational changes that could slow down delivery of the mail.

“Regardless of ballots, think of the billion or so medications that are distributed annually, think of all the paychecks, think of all the bills,” said Cooper.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that USPS will not dismantle any mail-sorting machines between now and Election Day.

“Sorting machines between now and Election Day will not be taken off line,” Meadows told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.