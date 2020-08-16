Advertisement

Tenn. woman charged after striking man with baseball bat

A Tennessee woman is in jail Sunday after Johnson City police say she struck a man with baseball bat, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.
Tennessee woman charged after striking a man with a baseball bat.
Tennessee woman charged after striking a man with a baseball bat.(Washington County Detention Center)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -A Tennessee woman is in jail Sunday after Johnson City police say she struck a man with baseball bat, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

Police arrested 36-year-old Katherine Brady Saturday night after officers say they observed the victim had a large knot on his right hand that was bleeding.

Officers said the assault occurred between Brady and the victim at a West Walnut Street apartment.

Brady was taken into custody and is on a $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio 8-year-old shot, killed at birthday party

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Arial Starks
The resident said he was hosting a party for his 15-year-old grandson when three or four people apparently showed up and opened fire.

News

East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary socially distancing

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. couple celebrated a very special wedding anniversary despite having to socially distance due to COVID-19 restrictions

News

Georgia trooper arrested, fired after chase ends in deadly officer-involved shooting

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Georgia State Trooper has been arrested and fired following a chase that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Screven County

News

Bearden High School cancels football practices, games for 2 weeks

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Bearden High School’s football team announced Sunday it will be shutting down its program for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, 5Star Preps reported.

Latest News

News

Halls home where child’s remains found in connection to Roane Co. couple listed for sale

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Halls home where a child’s body was discovered buried in the back yard is listed for sale on Zillow.

News

Orange County officials declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to declare August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day to honor the late athlete.

News

Active COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There have now been a total of 5509 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

TBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Oak Ridge Saturday night.

News

University of Tennessee students return to campus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Students move into their dorms with social distancing guidelines in place

Weather

Spotty rain today, warmer days ahead

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Isolated rain chances Sunday, with warmer, drier days ahead.