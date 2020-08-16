Tenn. woman charged after striking man with baseball bat

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -A Tennessee woman is in jail Sunday after Johnson City police say she struck a man with baseball bat, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

Police arrested 36-year-old Katherine Brady Saturday night after officers say they observed the victim had a large knot on his right hand that was bleeding.

Officers said the assault occurred between Brady and the victim at a West Walnut Street apartment.

Brady was taken into custody and is on a $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

