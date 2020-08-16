Advertisement

TWRA: Man and his 6-year-old daughter killed in Pickwick Lake boating accident

Officials said the accident was the result of two personal watercrafts (PWC’s) colliding on the lake.
Source: (TWRA)
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARDIN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man and his child are dead after a boating accident on Pickwick Lake Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says.

According to a release, TWRA officers responded to a reported boating accident Saturday, August 15 around 3:00 p.m. on Pickwick Lake in Dry Creek cove.

Officials said the accident was the result of two personal watercrafts (PWC’s) colliding on the lake. Three people were reportedly involved in the incident including 40-year-old David Carter, a driver of one of the PWC’s.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene and his six-year-old daughter on board was airlifted to LeBonheur in Memphis, where she later died.

TWRA said the driver of the other PWC was not injured. The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

