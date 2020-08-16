University of Tennessee students return to campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, Students attending the University of Tennessee moved into their dorms.

Returning for her Junior year, Kaitlyn Johnson says moving into her dorm wasn’t too different from previous years.

“You’re just waiting on the elevator a bit longer, or waiting for your screening test to get in,” said Johnson.

Those on campus were required to wear a mask while helping to move students in. The number of guests were also limited in helping to move students in.

Despite not having a roommate, Julia Arnold says she’s still making friends and connections on campus.

“My R.A. has been great. He actually started a group chat with everyone on the 11th floor, so I’m already kinda starting those friendships. We had a full conversation about Hamilton,” said Arnold.

Classes are set to start on August 19 for UT’s fall semester.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.