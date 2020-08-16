Advertisement

Warm, dry in the short term, turning wetter late week

We'll see more sun than clouds to start the week, but rain chances will ramp up starting Wednesday.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WHAT TO EXPECT

One or two showers will be possible across the valley Sunday evening, but there will be a slightly better chance to see some of the wet stuff up along the Cumberland Plateau and into parts of southeast Kentucky. Temperatures will slide back through the 80s and 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A couple showers will still be possible up to the northwest, but the rest of us will see a few scattered clouds and some patchy fog. Lows will start off in the upper 60s.

We look to scrub away some of that humidity both Monday and Tuesday. With a bit more sunshine, that will help to warm us up fairly quickly. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s. Monday morning starts off with a couple of showers, but a stray chance may billow up again later in the day. A few more downpours will develop Tuesday afternoon, but most should remain dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

With the lower humidity in place, morning lows both Tuesday and Wednesday morning may be a bit more refreshing than in recent weeks. We’ll start off in the lower 60s in the valley while some spots along the Plateau may dip into the upper 50s!

Rain returns with a second cold front later this week. As of now, Wednesday through Friday will have on and off rain and storms. Those of you looking forward to high school football in the region, spotty storms will wrap up just before kickoff Thursday evening. Friday’s chances will be a bit more likely, but we should also see those wrapping up by start time.

Saturday has some scattered leftovers, mainly in the higher elevations. By Sunday, we should enjoy a bit more sunshine. Look for highs to be in the low to mid 80s.

Sun AM 8-Day Forecast
Sun AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

