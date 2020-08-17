Advertisement

200 positions opening up at new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Knoxville

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced it is seeking team members for its first Tenn. restaurant coming to Knoxville this fall.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux hiring.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux hiring.(Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
According to a release, the Baton-Rouge based brand co-owned by Drew Brees is looking for 200 individuals for all positions including cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers at the restaurant located at 7621 Kingston Pike.

“We can’t wait to hire a winning team to join us in bringing Walk-On’s to Tennessee,” said Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants, LLC, Walk-On’s franchisee. “Walk-On’s has so much to offer for its employees, like a fun company culture with competitive pay and plenty of opportunities for advancement. We know our signature Cajun cuisine served in a family-friendly atmosphere will make it the perfect spot for local and game-day visitors to cheer on Tennessee teams. We look forward to showing Knoxville what Walk-On’s is all about.”

The restaurant is a Louisiana-inspried menu featuring Cajun cuisine such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck and Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding.

Those interested in working for the restaurant are encouraged to apply in person from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday or online here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

