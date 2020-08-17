23 UT football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt said 23 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.

JUST IN: @CoachJPruitt says they have had 23 total positive cases for Covid-19 dating back to first of June. Positive rate under 2%. No contact tracing from inside building. — Austin Price (@AustinPriceless) August 17, 2020

Pruitt made the statement Monday, the same day the Vols got their first scheduled game.

The Vols are set to play South Carolina in their season opener.

