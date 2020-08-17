Advertisement

23 UT football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt said 23 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt said 23 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.

Pruitt made the statement Monday, the same day the Vols got their first scheduled game.

The Vols are set to play South Carolina in their season opener.

