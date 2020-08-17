$9 million lawsuit accuses Union County staff of allowing football player with concussion to play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lawsuit filed against the Union County Board of Education accuses officials of knowingly allowing a Union County High School football player to return to the field after suffering a concussion.

According to the lawsuit, the unidentified minor player had to undergo medical treatment due to a traumatic brain injury he sustained while playing football.

The Union County Board of Education is accused of “ignoring the requirements of Tennessee law regarding training and oversight of concussion protocol, and of returning the Minor Plaintiff to play without proper medical clearance, resulting in the minor plaintiff experiencing a TBI.”

The suit alleges that on August 15, 2019, as a result of a hit in football practice, the player sustained a head injury and/or concussion and complained of headaches. The player’s condition was brought to the attention of UCHS Coach who allegedly ignored his complaints.

The suit alleges that the player was never examined and/or evaluated by a healthcare professional or provider and continued to participate in football practice as directed by the head football coach and continued to practice throughout the season.

The player allegedly suffered a permanent head injury due to the incident.

The lawsuit filed on August 14 demands $6 million in compensatory damages, $3 million in punitive damages and a jury to hear the case.

