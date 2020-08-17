Advertisement

$9 million lawsuit accuses Union County staff of allowing football player with concussion to play

A lawsuit filed against the Union County Board of Education accuses officials of allowing a player to return to the field after suffering a concussion.
File
File
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lawsuit filed against the Union County Board of Education accuses officials of knowingly allowing a Union County High School football player to return to the field after suffering a concussion.

According to the lawsuit, the unidentified minor player had to undergo medical treatment due to a traumatic brain injury he sustained while playing football.

The Union County Board of Education is accused of “ignoring the requirements of Tennessee law regarding training and oversight of concussion protocol, and of returning the Minor Plaintiff to play without proper medical clearance, resulting in the minor plaintiff experiencing a TBI.”

The suit alleges that on August 15, 2019, as a result of a hit in football practice, the player sustained a head injury and/or concussion and complained of headaches. The player’s condition was brought to the attention of UCHS Coach who allegedly ignored his complaints.

The suit alleges that the player was never examined and/or evaluated by a healthcare professional or provider and continued to participate in football practice as directed by the head football coach and continued to practice throughout the season.

The player allegedly suffered a permanent head injury due to the incident.

The lawsuit filed on August 14 demands $6 million in compensatory damages, $3 million in punitive damages and a jury to hear the case.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eye on Education

Navigating preschool during a pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Preschool during a pandemic can feel chaotic.

News

Vols football schedule released

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Tennessee football will open up its 2020 campaign on the road in Columbia.

Weather

Rain, cooler temperatures return late week

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We're soaking up the sunshine, warmth and dry air today, but another round of rain and storms arrives just in time of the end of the work week and the start of high school football season.

News

Missouri bridge collapses with semi-truck crossing it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The driver of a semi-trailer truck escaped injury when a Missouri bridge collapsed as he tried to cross it, CBS affiliate KY3 reported.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge Rotary Clubs join forces to educate on mask wearing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne Brock
On your drive through Solway in or out of Oak Ridge, you may see any number of community leaders on billboards, wearing their masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Zoo Knoxville wants input on virtual learning pods for kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Zoo Knoxville is asking residents for their input on a new initiative--virtual learning pods for young students.

News

TDOT announces partnership to reduce litter, improper disposal of PPE

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Nearly 100 million pieces of litter occur on Tennessee roadsides, according to TDOT.

News

Knox Co. Schools releases protocols for those playing, attending football games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Knox County Schools released its protocols Monday for those playing and attending football games this fall.

News

23 UT football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt said 23 football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.

News

Lenoir City senior home allowing window visits for loved ones

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
River Oaks Place Senior Living center in Lenoir City came up with a way for those living there to see their loved ones safely.