BBB warns of scamming trick called ‘synthetic ID theft’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about a newer version of identity theft called “synthetic identity theft.” It’s where scammers combine information from multiple people to create a fake identity.

The Better Business Bureau says synthetic identity theft is “so hard to detect, you might be a victim and not even know it.”

BBB says scammers will pull stolen Social Security or Social Insurance numbers, the addresses of abandoned properties, a fake name and birth date to apply for credit cards. Officials say, initially, the scammer will be denied because they don’t have a credit profile, but the attempt creates a record of that fake person.

Then, the scammer adds that fake person to one or more legitimate accounts to build up a credit history until they can apply for larger lines of credit. Once they are approved, they charge their cards to the limit, pay nothing and drop the identity.

If your Social Security or Social Insurance number has been used in synthetic identity theft, it will be difficult to detect. Negative credit reports will be tied to your Social Security number, but not your name, phone number, and address. This means fraud alerts, credit monitoring, and credit freezes won’t stop the scammers or alert you to what is happening. However, unpaid debts left by the scammer can affect your ability to take out loans or credit. Also, jilted creditors will eventually track the debts back to the Social Security number and, ultimately, its real owner.

The BBB gave some tips on how to protect yourself from synthetic identity theft:

Minimize your exposure. Don’t give out your Social Security or Social Insurance number if it isn’t absolutely necessary. When a business, medical office, or individual asks for this information, don’t be afraid to ask them why they need it and how they will protect your personal information.

Protect your child's personal information. A child's identity is appealing to scammers due to their clean, blank slate. See these BBB tips for more advice on protecting your child's identity

Keep an eye on your communications. Monitor any mail, phone calls, email, or other communications you receive. Be alert if something arrives out of the blue or doesn’t make sense. If you receive any mail or phone calls regarding you or your child that seem like a red flag, follow up right away.

