Advertisement

BBB warns of scamming trick called ‘synthetic ID theft’

The Better Business Bureau says synthetic identity theft is "so hard to detect, you might be a victim and not even know it."
Social Security
Social Security(MGN Online)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about a newer version of identity theft called “synthetic identity theft.” It’s where scammers combine information from multiple people to create a fake identity.

The Better Business Bureau says synthetic identity theft is “so hard to detect, you might be a victim and not even know it.”

BBB says scammers will pull stolen Social Security or Social Insurance numbers, the addresses of abandoned properties, a fake name and birth date to apply for credit cards. Officials say, initially, the scammer will be denied because they don’t have a credit profile, but the attempt creates a record of that fake person.

Then, the scammer adds that fake person to one or more legitimate accounts to build up a credit history until they can apply for larger lines of credit. Once they are approved, they charge their cards to the limit, pay nothing and drop the identity.

The BBB says if your Social Security or Social Insurance number has been used in this type of theft, it will be hard to detect

If your Social Security or Social Insurance number has been used in synthetic identity theft, it will be difficult to detect. Negative credit reports will be tied to your Social Security number, but not your name, phone number, and address. This means fraud alerts, credit monitoring, and credit freezes won’t stop the scammers or alert you to what is happening. However, unpaid debts left by the scammer can affect your ability to take out loans or credit. Also, jilted creditors will eventually track the debts back to the Social Security number and, ultimately, its real owner.

The BBB gave some tips on how to protect yourself from synthetic identity theft:

  • Minimize your exposure. Don’t give out your Social Security or Social Insurance number if it isn’t absolutely necessary. When a business, medical office, or individual asks for this information, don’t be afraid to ask them why they need it and how they will protect your personal information.
  • Protect your child’s personal information. A child’s identity is appealing to scammers due to their clean, blank slate. See these BBB tips for more advice on protecting your child’s identity.
  • Keep an eye on your communications. Monitor any mail, phone calls, email, or other communications you receive. Be alert if something arrives out of the blue or doesn’t make sense. If you receive any mail or phone calls regarding you or your child that seem like a red flag, follow up right away.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maryville College students cited for gathering, violating COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Maryville College released a statement Monday on alleged student gatherings on campus over the weekend.

News

NC men killed in fire after allegedly assaulting father with machete

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina investigators said two men were killed in a house fire Sunday after one allegedly assaulted another man with a machete.

News

Death Valley recorded the hottest temperature on Earth

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth Sunday and if verified could be the hottest temperature recorded in the world since 1913.

News

200 positions opening up at new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Knoxville

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced it is seeking team members for its first Tenn. restaurant coming to Knoxville this fall.

News

THP trooper fired after pulling mask off protester

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was fired after being caught on video pulling a mask off of a protester's face.

Latest News

News

Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett seeking answers from USPS and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett announced he sent two letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concerning recent changes at the United States Postal Service and lack of activity on the COVID-19 response bill.

News

Tenn. man accused of killing father in shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing his father Saturday morning.

News

Free Medical Clinic needs support to help in Anderson, Morgan, Roane Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne Brock
An organization that treats people struggling to make ends meet is asking for your help now.

News

Victim identified in fatal crash on Schaad Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another injured after a Friday crash on Schaad Road near Pleasant Ridge Road.

News

Knox Co. Boy Scout works to install emergency locater signs in Concord Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.