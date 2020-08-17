Crews search for possible drowning victim at Carter County swimming area

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Emergency crews were called to the Shook Branch Swimming area on Watauga Lake in Carter County after a report of a possible drowning.

The Carter County Rescue Squad told WJHL crews were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said they found an “unattended flotation device” in the water. A sonar device was brought the lake to help with the search.

No word on the potential victim’s identity has been released.

