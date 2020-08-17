Crews search for possible drowning victim at Carter County swimming area
Emergency crews were called to the Shook Branch Swimming area on Watauga Lake in Carter County Monday after a report of a possible drowning.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Emergency crews were called to the Shook Branch Swimming area on Watauga Lake in Carter County after a report of a possible drowning.
The Carter County Rescue Squad told WJHL crews were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators said they found an “unattended flotation device” in the water. A sonar device was brought the lake to help with the search.
No word on the potential victim’s identity has been released.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.