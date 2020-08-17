Death Valley recorded the hottest temperature on Earth

(CNN) - The Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth Sunday, and if verified, could be the hottest temperature recorded in the world since 1913.

According to the National Weather Service, the national park in California and Nevada recorded a high temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday. The all-time high of 134 degrees, reported over 100 years ago, was also recorded in Death Valley.

The agency is warning people who live in eastern California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah to limit their time outside to between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“Usually the West and southwestern US experience the North American monsoon during this time of year,” said Daniel Berc, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, last month was the hottest July on record for seven states along the East Coast.

