Advertisement

Death Valley recorded the hottest temperature on Earth

The Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth Sunday, and if verified, could be the hottest temperature recorded in the world since 1913.
(WYMT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth Sunday, and if verified, could be the hottest temperature recorded in the world since 1913.

According to the National Weather Service, the national park in California and Nevada recorded a high temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday. The all-time high of 134 degrees, reported over 100 years ago, was also recorded in Death Valley.

The agency is warning people who live in eastern California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah to limit their time outside to between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“Usually the West and southwestern US experience the North American monsoon during this time of year,” said Daniel Berc, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, last month was the hottest July on record for seven states along the East Coast.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maryville College students cited for gathering, violating COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Maryville College released a statement Monday on alleged student gatherings on campus over the weekend.

News

NC men killed in fire after allegedly assaulting father with machete

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina investigators said two men were killed in a house fire Sunday after one allegedly assaulted another man with a machete.

News

200 positions opening up at new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Knoxville

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced it is seeking team members for its first Tenn. restaurant coming to Knoxville this fall.

News

THP trooper fired after pulling mask off protester

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was fired after being caught on video pulling a mask off of a protester's face.

Latest News

News

Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett seeking answers from USPS and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett announced he sent two letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concerning recent changes at the United States Postal Service and lack of activity on the COVID-19 response bill.

News

Tenn. man accused of killing father in shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing his father Saturday morning.

News

BBB warns of scamming trick called ‘synthetic ID theft’

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Better Business Bureau says synthetic identity theft is "so hard to detect, you might be a victim and not even know it."

News

Free Medical Clinic needs support to help in Anderson, Morgan, Roane Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne Brock
An organization that treats people struggling to make ends meet is asking for your help now.

News

Victim identified in fatal crash on Schaad Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another injured after a Friday crash on Schaad Road near Pleasant Ridge Road.

News

Knox Co. Boy Scout works to install emergency locater signs in Concord Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.