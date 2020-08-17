Advertisement

Dolly Parton explains inspiration begind the Imagination Library

For millions of children, she's known as "the book lady."
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/ CBS) - Dolly Parton sat down for an interview on CBS This Morning and explained what inspired her to create the Imagination Library.

Parton said her father was unable to read and her desire to help him learn how helped spark her idea for the library.

“Well, I did always love books. And I started the imagination library because of my own dad, who wasn’t able to read and write and actually got my dad involved in the program early on. And he lived long enough to see it all come to be and he was so proud of that. And I felt good that I could bring him into that. "

Dolly said she believes it’s important to get kids into reading at an early age.

“They say your most impressionable years are between one and three, and so, and one in five in this case, but I just felt like that if kids can learn to read early on, they’re not afraid of it. Like my dad. He felt like that since he was an older person that he couldn’t even learn it then. But I just felt like it’s best to get books in the hands of kids at an early age where people have to take the time to work with them. And if you can learn to read just like in my dad’s case, you can self educate yourself. My dad didn’t get an option.”

Dolly said she loves being known as “the book lady.”

“Well, I love that that is one of the sweetest things ever in my whole career. I’m so proud of the whole program. But when the kids get their little books, they run they wait for their little books to come in the mail. And they always say it’s from the book lady. It’s from the book lady. So I take pride in that. So whatever it takes to get them to love the books and to learn to read, I’m all about that.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox Co. Boy Scout works to install emergency locater signs in Concord Park

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.

News

Vols to open season at South Carolina

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Tennessee football will open up its 2020 campaign on the road in Columbia.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 134,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 94k

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Tennessee lawmaker hospitalized as he battles coronavirus

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison said Carter is in ICU.

Latest News

News

New Kentucky Lottery game based on live horse racing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A new Kentucky lottery game is based on live horse racing.

News

Sons of Confederate Veterans sue to keep Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at Tenn. Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Sons of the Confederate Veterans, its state division and Joe Johnston Camp #28 filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Capitol Commission and State of Tennessee Monday to keep the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in place at the state Capitol building.

Weather

Rain, cooler temperatures return late week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We're soaking up the sunshine, warmth and dry air today, but another round of rain and storms arrives just in time of the end of the work week and the start of high school football season.

News

Texas teacher turns desks into trucks to make social distancing fun

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Texas kindergarten teacher Jennifer Birch Pierson transformed her students’ desks into an array of colorful trucks.

News

Dolly Parton interview on the CBS This Morning

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Crews search for possible drowning victim at Carter County swimming area

Updated: 2 hours ago
Emergency crews were called to the Shook Branch Swimming area on Watauga Lake in Carter County Monday after a report of a possible drowning.