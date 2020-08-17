Enjoy a sunny, less humid Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re kicking off the week on a really nice note! A dip in humidity is welcome relief on this Monday, then it will inch back up along with rain chances this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered clouds and patchy fog, as the isolated rain tapers off. Spotty showers are still possible, but they’re drying out. The morning starts out around 69 degrees.

The humidity drops for this afternoon, making a high of 87 degrees feel like 87 if you stick to the shade. We have plenty of sunshine too, so enjoy the views!

Tonight will be cooler, thanks to the lower humidity, with a low around 63 degrees. We’ll have patchy fog and a clear sky to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday starts off mild and mostly clear, but clouds increase as humidity inches back up in the afternoon hours. This comes with a few showers and storms in the afternoon hours on the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky, then those scattered showers and storms move into the Valley in the evening hours, 40% coverage.

Wednesday is a little cooler, low to mid 80s, as rain and storms are spotty at first but become more scattered in the afternoon to evening. As of now, some of the best rain chances are in the Smokies and foothills, with scattered rain reaching the Valley and then more isolated for the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky.

Scattered rain and storms develop throughout Thursday, and then we’ll have more on and off rain and storms through Friday. This ends the week on a cooler note.

Saturday has some scattered leftovers, mainly in the higher elevations. By Sunday, we should enjoy a bit more sunshine. Look for highs to be in the mid to upper 80s.

