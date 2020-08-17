Advertisement

Enjoy a sunny, less humid Monday

The humidity and rain chances start inching back up after today.
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re kicking off the week on a really nice note! A dip in humidity is welcome relief on this Monday, then it will inch back up along with rain chances this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered clouds and patchy fog, as the isolated rain tapers off. Spotty showers are still possible, but they’re drying out. The morning starts out around 69 degrees.

The humidity drops for this afternoon, making a high of 87 degrees feel like 87 if you stick to the shade. We have plenty of sunshine too, so enjoy the views!

Tonight will be cooler, thanks to the lower humidity, with a low around 63 degrees. We’ll have patchy fog and a clear sky to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday starts off mild and mostly clear, but clouds increase as humidity inches back up in the afternoon hours. This comes with a few showers and storms in the afternoon hours on the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky, then those scattered showers and storms move into the Valley in the evening hours, 40% coverage.

Wednesday is a little cooler, low to mid 80s, as rain and storms are spotty at first but become more scattered in the afternoon to evening. As of now, some of the best rain chances are in the Smokies and foothills, with scattered rain reaching the Valley and then more isolated for the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky.

Scattered rain and storms develop throughout Thursday, and then we’ll have more on and off rain and storms through Friday. This ends the week on a cooler note.

Saturday has some scattered leftovers, mainly in the higher elevations. By Sunday, we should enjoy a bit more sunshine. Look for highs to be in the mid to upper 80s.

Join WVLT News for the latest forecast where you live!

Android Users
iPhone Users
Mon AM 8-Day Forecast
Mon AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Warm, dry in the short term, turning wetter late week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We'll see more sun than clouds to start the week, but rain chances will ramp up starting Wednesday.

Forecast

Cooler, wetter by late week, part of the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Dry week to start, rain ramps up later

Updated: 11 hours ago
News Recurring WVLT News recording

Weather

Spotty rain today, warmer days ahead

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Isolated rain chances Sunday, with warmer, drier days ahead.

Latest News

Weather

Much drier, hotter in the days to come

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Rivers in decent shape after 2"+ of rain Saturday

WVLT

Scattered showers around today

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Saturday comes to a close.

Weather

More rain tonight, lasting through early Saturday

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

WVLT

Scattered rain and storms will move through this evening

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Forecast

More storms followed by more refreshing weather

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Scattered pop-ups today ahead of batches of heavy rain

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
It's a steamy Thursday, helping to create some rain and storms. It will be rainy at times to end the week and on into the weekend.