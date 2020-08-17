Former Tenn. band director charged with stealing student fee money.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Shelby County Schools band director is facing indictment after allegedly stealing student fee money.

According to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Jimmie Wilson, former band director at Melrose High School, was previously indicted for actions at Fayette-Ware High School and is now facing indictment in Shelby Co. for charges of theft and official misconduct.

Wilson had worked as a band director and cheer coach at Fayette-Ware High School in Fayette County and was indicted in Nov. 2018 on charges of theft, official misconduct and tampering with government records. At the time of the indictment, Wilson left his job at Fayette-Ware and became the band director at Melrose High School in Shelby County.

Shelby County placed Wilson on administrative leave on Dec. 4, 2018, and Wilson resigned immediately on Dec. 6, 2018.

According to a release, Comptroller investigators said they discovered Wilson stole $1,175 in fees from 8 Melrose High School band students between Sept. 2018 and Oct. 2018 and did not return the money to the school. Melrose High School principal told investigators that band directors were not authorized to collect fees from students.

Investigators reported Wilson failed to get approval from the director of schools, required by state law, before ordering 30 cases of candy bars for a fundraiser.

The Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Wilson in July 2020 on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct.

