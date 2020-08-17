High BPA levels linked to greater risk of death in 10 years, study says

(WVLT/CNN) - The chemical compound BPA is an endocrine disruptor, which affects the body’s hormones. Babies and fetuses are especially vulnerable to it, officials say.

It’s been linked to fetal abnormalities, low birth weight, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and obesity. Now, a new study is linking it to earlier deaths.

The study, published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open, said people who had higher levels of bisphenoal A in their urine were about 49 percent more likely to die during a 10-year-period.

"This is another puzzle piece that compellingly speaks to the seriousness of the threat posed by these chemicals used in can linings and thermal papers," said study author Dr. Leonardo Trasande, director of environmental pediatrics at NYU Langone Health.

CNN reports that BPA, which has been around since the 1960s, is used to make polycarbonate plastics, such as water bottles. It’s also used to make resins used to coat and seal many products. It can be found in beverage containers, the lining of canned foods, dental sealants, compact disks, plastic dinnerware, car parts, impact-resistant safety equipment and many toys, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trasande said the most common exposure for people is through food contaminated by the linings of cans and beverages. The next level of exposure is via thermal paper used to create receipts at nearly every store.

“Definitely saying no to that thermal paper receipt is a straightforward way to avoid exposure.” he said. He added that studies have shown that using hand sanitizer is a key gateway for the chemicals to absorb into the body.

“A study found that if you handle these thermal paper receipts and use hand sanitizer, you absorb almost tenfold more bisphenols into your body,” he said.

CNN reported that the US Food and Drug Administration believes that, based on current research, the levels of BPA in foods are “generally recognized as safe.”

Trasande said you can limit your exposure. “If you avoid canned food consumption, you avoid the major source of bisphenol exposure,” Trasande said.

Other ways to protect you and your family if you are concerned about exposure to BPA and its sisters include:

Don't microwave foods in plastic containers

Choose glass or stainless steel, not plastic, when buying and storing foods

Buy dried, fresh or frozen foods if you can (the plastic bags on frozen foods are not a concern, Trasande said, as long as you don't microwave them)

Don't use harsh detergents or wash plastics in the dishwasher

Avoid thermal paper receipts -- opt for email only

CNN reported that one study found just eliminating BPA-like products a few days can lower the amount of BPA in your bloodstream.

