Advertisement

“It’s definitely something I’ll never forget,” Wisconsin woman gets furry visitors during stay in Gatlinburg cabins

Schumaker got some furry visitors during her stay at Autumn Ridge cabins in Gatlinburg.
Wisconsin woman spots several bears during Gatlinburg stay
Wisconsin woman spots several bears during Gatlinburg stay(Sarah Schumaker)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sarah Schumaker and her family were visiting the Smoky Mountains this weekend from Wisconsin.

She got some furry visitors during her stay at Autumn Ridge cabins in Gatlinburg.

“I almost couldn’t believe what I was seeing!” Schumaker said. “It was amazing seeing them so close up. It’s definitely something I will never forget.”

Posted by Sarah Schumaker on Sunday, August 16, 2020

She captured several videos and pictures of the bears (from a safe distance) including one of two bear cubs playing on the front porch and another of a adult bear climbing a tree.

Posted by Sarah Schumaker on Sunday, August 16, 2020

Schumaker said this is her second stay at the cabins and she is already looking forward to coming back next year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Warm, dry in the short term, turning wetter late week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
We'll see more sun than clouds to start the week, but rain chances will ramp up starting Wednesday.

News

TDOT: U.S. 11 East in Jefferson City closed due to large sinkhole

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
TDOT officials said the large sinkhole is near Mossy Creek Road.

News

Tenn. woman charged after striking man with baseball bat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tennessee woman is in jail Sunday after Johnson City police say she struck a man with baseball bat, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

News

East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary socially distancing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. couple celebrated a very special wedding anniversary despite having to socially distance due to COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

News

Bearden High School cancels football practices, games for 2 weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Bearden High School’s football team announced Sunday it will be shutting down its program for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, 5Star Preps reported.

News

Big Ten player starts petition to reinstate season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition requesting the Big Ten reinstate the 2020 football season.

News

Fortnite maker Epic Games sues Apple and Google after being booted from app stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple on Thursday after its hugely popular video game was removed from Apple’s App Store. The company has also filed a lawsuit against Google, according to CNET.

News

TWRA: Man and his 6-year-old daughter killed in Pickwick Lake boating accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Officials said the accident was the result of two personal watercrafts (PWC’s) colliding on the lake.

News

NC aquarium collects more than $2,100 worth of coins from waterfall to help pay for care of animals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Officials reportedly turned the waterfall off in March due to the coronavirus pandemic to conserve electricity. This gave workers time to gather the 100 gallons of coins that gave been collecting over the last 15 years.

News

Tenn. congressman urging House to investigate USPS

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tenn. Congressman Jim Cooper is urging the House to investigate whether the Trump administration is deliberately trying to cripple the USPS during an election, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.