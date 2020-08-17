Knox Co. Boy Scout works to install emergency locater signs in Concord Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Boy Scout plans to install a series of emergency response locator signs along the Concord Park trails this fall.

The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.

Harrison Masters is currently working with the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department and Rural Metro to place 30 to 40 markers on the east side of Concord Park.

The signs are used to help emergency responders quickly identify those who need medical assistance on the trail.

Masters chose the initiative as his Eagle Scout Service Project. He plans to finish his fundraising efforts by the end of August. The next step for Masters is to have the signs printed and work with Rural Metro to map out a system by the end of September.

“People needing help would be able to recall the sign they just passed, greatly reducing the guesswork for first responders when trying to locate them,” Masters said. “As a bonus these signs will also function as trail markers to help trail users identify where they are at all times. Systems like this are used nationwide from Texas to Minnesota and I hope to provide the community with a greater peace of mind with these signs placed in Concord.”

Masters said he hopes the project inspires others to adopt similar emergency plans across the country.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs commended the proposal and said the county would be happy to participate.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Mr. Masters on this project,” the Mayor said. “All of us should be proud that young people like Harrison call Knox County home. This project - which is Harrison’s idea - along with Harrison’s willingness to take the initiative and his determination to see it through, will help Knox County be an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

