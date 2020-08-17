Advertisement

Knox Co. Boy Scout works to install emergency locater signs in Concord Park

The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.
The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.
The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.(Knox Co. Govt.)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Boy Scout plans to install a series of emergency response locator signs along the Concord Park trails this fall.

The signs would be the first of its kind in Knox County, according to county officials.

Harrison Masters is currently working with the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department and Rural Metro to place 30 to 40 markers on the east side of Concord Park.

The signs are used to help emergency responders quickly identify those who need medical assistance on the trail.

Masters chose the initiative as his Eagle Scout Service Project. He plans to finish his fundraising efforts by the end of August. The next step for Masters is to have the signs printed and work with Rural Metro to map out a system by the end of September.

“People needing help would be able to recall the sign they just passed, greatly reducing the guesswork for first responders when trying to locate them,” Masters said. “As a bonus these signs will also function as trail markers to help trail users identify where they are at all times. Systems like this are used nationwide from Texas to Minnesota and I hope to provide the community with a greater peace of mind with these signs placed in Concord.”

Masters said he hopes the project inspires others to adopt similar emergency plans across the country.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs commended the proposal and said the county would be happy to participate.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Mr. Masters on this project,” the Mayor said. “All of us should be proud that young people like Harrison call Knox County home. This project - which is Harrison’s idea - along with Harrison’s willingness to take the initiative and his determination to see it through, will help Knox County be an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maryville College students cited for gathering, violating COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Maryville College released a statement Monday on alleged student gatherings on campus over the weekend.

News

NC men killed in fire after allegedly assaulting father with machete

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina investigators said two men were killed in a house fire Sunday after one allegedly assaulted another man with a machete.

News

Death Valley recorded the hottest temperature on Earth

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Death Valley was the hottest place on Earth Sunday and if verified could be the hottest temperature recorded in the world since 1913.

News

200 positions opening up at new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Knoxville

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced it is seeking team members for its first Tenn. restaurant coming to Knoxville this fall.

News

THP trooper fired after pulling mask off protester

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was fired after being caught on video pulling a mask off of a protester's face.

Latest News

News

Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett seeking answers from USPS and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tenn. congressman Tim Burchett announced he sent two letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi concerning recent changes at the United States Postal Service and lack of activity on the COVID-19 response bill.

News

Tenn. man accused of killing father in shooting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of shooting and killing his father Saturday morning.

News

BBB warns of scamming trick called ‘synthetic ID theft’

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Better Business Bureau says synthetic identity theft is "so hard to detect, you might be a victim and not even know it."

News

Free Medical Clinic needs support to help in Anderson, Morgan, Roane Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne Brock
An organization that treats people struggling to make ends meet is asking for your help now.

News

Victim identified in fatal crash on Schaad Road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another injured after a Friday crash on Schaad Road near Pleasant Ridge Road.