Knox Co. man arrested following armed robbery at Family Dollar

An employee told police a man entered the stores and reportedly demanded money after pulling a gun from his backpack.
Desteryn Arnold, 31
Desteryn Arnold, 31 /(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a man is in custody after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar.

KPD officers responded to a reported robbery at the store located at 1015 Heiskell Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to reports, after the cashier was unable to open the register, the suspect, Desteryn Arnold, 31, demanded the 3 employee’s car keys.

Arnold then fled the scene in the employee’s vehicle, police said.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s office located Arnold a short time later and attempted to stop the vehicle, but Arnold fled from authorities. The vehicle was eventually found off Beaver Creek Drive.

Arnold was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

