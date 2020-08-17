Knox Co. Schools releases protocols for athletic teams
Knox County Schools released its athletic team protocols Monday.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the school system, all coaches and athletes should be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 prior to participation. The athletic team protocols include temperature checks and screening questions:
- If a student or staff member has a temperature of 100.4 or greater, they will be isolated for further screening and remain there until they can return home.
- All students will have their temperature checked upon arrival. Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will be isolated, and then go home if temperature registers 100.4 degrees or greater after rechecks.
- A student with fever and no other symptoms must be fever-free without the assistance of fever reducing medications for 24 hours before returning to school.
- A student with fever and COVID-19 symptoms must remain home for 72 hours and have met the criteria to discontinue home isolation and have consulted their primary care provider.
Screening questions to be asked:
- Have you been in close contact with an individual with an individual with a confirmed case of Covid-19?
- Have you had any of the following symptoms in the past 14 days: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Shaking chills, Chest pain, pressure, or tightness with exercise,Fatigue or difficulty with exercise, Racing heart rate, Unusual dizziness, Loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, Unusual rash or painful discoloration of fingers or toes.
- Have you or a family/household member been diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19 infection or been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past 14 days?
