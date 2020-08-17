Knox Co. Schools releases protocols for athletic teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Schools released its athletic team protocols Monday.

According to the school system, all coaches and athletes should be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 prior to participation. The athletic team protocols include temperature checks and screening questions:

If a student or staff member has a temperature of 100.4 or greater, they will be isolated for further screening and remain there until they can return home.

A student with fever and no other symptoms must be fever-free without the assistance of fever reducing medications for 24 hours before returning to school.