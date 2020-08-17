Knox Co. Schools releases protocols for those playing, attending football games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Schools released its protocols Monday for those playing and attending football games this fall.

According to the school system, the protocols have changed for capacity, participation, tickets, concessions, signage and has also added a RED protocol.

The protocols are as followed:

Capacity

One-third stadium capacity will be allowed based on TSSAA recommendations.

Stadium bleachers will be marked off for seating based on TSSAA recommendations.

The visiting team will receive an allocation of tickets.

Participation

A. Football teams

Home and Away – All players may dress if they can physical distance.

Teams should physical distance on the sidelines.

Coaches and players who are not participating will be required to wear masks. B.

B. Band members

Home – All members may participate if they can physical distance and sit in area away from spectators (end-zone area or other designated area big enough).

Away – No bands will travel to away games.

Band members should physical distance.

Band members will be required to wear masks when not playing.

C. Cheerleaders/Dance

All members may attend home and away KCS vs KCS games. Schools will make arrangements with non-KCS schools.

All members may participate if they can physical distance at home and away games and stay in designated areas.

D. Freshman and JV games

Underclassmen players will be allowed to play under the same regulations outlined for varsity.

Tickets

Ticket prices will be $8

Tickets will be pre-sold by each school

A limited number of tickets will be sold at the ticket gate

Concessions

Only pre-packaged foods will be made available.

Lines will be marked off for physical distance.

All concession workers will be required to wear masks and gloves.

5. Signage

Appropriate signage will be posted per TSSAA, NFHS, and KCS.

6. RED Protocol

If an individual school is RED, no extracurricular activities will be allowed at that school.

If the entire district is RED, no extracurricular activities will be allowed in the district.

7. COVID-19

If conditions elevate in the community, KCS would make a determination on the status of fall sports. Please emphasize that all students, staff and visitors need to follow the five, core preventative Covid-19 measures:

Physical distance

Wear Face Masks

Stay home when sick

Clean and disinfect often

Wash your hands

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.