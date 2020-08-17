Advertisement

Knox Co. Schools releases protocols for those playing, attending football games

Knox County Schools released its protocols Monday for those playing and attending football games this fall.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Schools released its protocols Monday for those playing and attending football games this fall.

According to the school system, the protocols have changed for capacity, participation, tickets, concessions, signage and has also added a RED protocol.

The protocols are as followed:

Capacity

  • One-third stadium capacity will be allowed based on TSSAA recommendations.
  • Stadium bleachers will be marked off for seating based on TSSAA recommendations.
  • The visiting team will receive an allocation of tickets.

Participation

A. Football teams

  • Home and Away – All players may dress if they can physical distance.
  • Teams should physical distance on the sidelines.
  • Coaches and players who are not participating will be required to wear masks. B.

B. Band members

  • Home – All members may participate if they can physical distance and sit in area away from spectators (end-zone area or other designated area big enough).
  • Away – No bands will travel to away games.
  • Band members should physical distance.
  • Band members will be required to wear masks when not playing.

C. Cheerleaders/Dance

  • All members may attend home and away KCS vs KCS games. Schools will make arrangements with non-KCS schools.
  • All members may participate if they can physical distance at home and away games and stay in designated areas.

D. Freshman and JV games

  • Underclassmen players will be allowed to play under the same regulations outlined for varsity.

Tickets

  • Ticket prices will be $8
  • Tickets will be pre-sold by each school
  • A limited number of tickets will be sold at the ticket gate

Concessions

  • Only pre-packaged foods will be made available.
  • Lines will be marked off for physical distance.
  • All concession workers will be required to wear masks and gloves.

5. Signage

  • Appropriate signage will be posted per TSSAA, NFHS, and KCS.

6. RED Protocol

  • If an individual school is RED, no extracurricular activities will be allowed at that school.
  • If the entire district is RED, no extracurricular activities will be allowed in the district.

7. COVID-19

  • If conditions elevate in the community, KCS would make a determination on the status of fall sports. Please emphasize that all students, staff and visitors need to follow the five, core preventative Covid-19 measures:
  • Physical distance
  • Wear Face Masks
  • Stay home when sick
  • Clean and disinfect often
  • Wash your hands

