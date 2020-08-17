Advertisement

Knoxville CAC hosting drive-thru resource fair for senior citizens

Senior citizens will get the chance to enjoy free coffee and doughnuts in their car as they drive through parking lot.
(KKCO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Community Action Committee announced it will host a non-profit drive-thru resource fair for seniors.

The event will take place on Friday, August 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the OConnor Senior Center.

Senior citizens will get the chance to enjoy free coffee and doughnuts in their car as they drive through parking lot. The lot will feature booths of non-profit agencies that help with benefits and resources for the elderly. Knox Area Transit, Veterans Services and the CAC Office on Aging will all appear.

During the event, seniors can also receive help completing the 2020 U.S. Census. Seniors can also get assistance with Savings CheckUp, a program that finds extra benefits to offset the cost of groceries, utilities, and medications.

Participants are asked to remain in their cars and wear a face covering.

In the event of rain, the resource fair will be rescheduled to Aug. 28.

