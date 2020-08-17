KY Rep. Attica Scott pre-files ‘Breonna’s Law’ to end no-knock search warrants statewide

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - Representative Attica Scott announces she’s pre-filing Breonna’s Law to end no-knock search warrants and increase police accountability in Kentucky.

Scott proposed Breonna’s Law on Sunday morning at Injustice Square Park, which has been the central point of protests since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home by police serving a no-knock warrant.

“There was never a need for no-knock search warrants like the one used in Breonna’s case, and while this type of warrant is now banned here in Metro Louisville and appears to have little use elsewhere, I want to make sure statewide law keeps it from ever coming back,” said Rep. Scott, who serves the 41st House District. “In addition, I want to make sure a judge specifically approves any use of violent entry when a warrant is carried out, and I want all law enforcement officers to have to wear body cameras and be required to use them when serving any warrant. This video would then have to be available if a complaint is filed, and those violating these new cameras and search warrant requirements would be subject to being fired or suspended. The last major provision of Breonna’s Law is to make sure law enforcement officers undergo drug and alcohol screening following a deadly incident or after they discharge their firearm while on duty. Frankly, I’m surprised this is not already standard procedure.”

Policy Strategist for ACLU of Kentucky, Keturah Herron, and the attorney for Taylor’s family, Sam Aguiar, were also at Injustice Square Park.

“After getting unanimous support for a ban on no-knock warrants in Louisville, it is now time to expand Breonna’s Law statewide to ban no-knock warrants across the commonwealth,” Herron said.

“Breonna’s Law was an important step for reform for the City of Louisville, and it is an even more important step for statewide reform,” Aguiar said. “Unannounced home invasions are dangerous and deadly for people in homes and for law enforcement. The research and data on no-knock warrants confirm that far too often they end up in tragic results. This legislation would eliminate this from happening in Kentucky. Its support and passage are critical for the safety of everyone.”

Rep. Scott’s legislation will be considered by the General Assembly when legislators return to the Capitol in January.

