Lenoir City senior home allowing window visits for loved ones

Visitors can now see and visit their loved ones through Plexiglas window.
Sherry Rogers speaking to her 93-year-old father through a window visit at River Oaks Place in Lenoir City
Sherry Rogers speaking to her 93-year-old father through a window visit at River Oaks Place in Lenoir City(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -It can be easy for those living away from their families to feel forgotten during the pandemic.

River Oaks Place Senior Living center in Lenoir City came up with a way for those living there to see their loved ones safely.

On Monday, family members were able to visit their loved ones through a Plexiglas window,

For Sherry Rogers, even though her visit is through a window, she’s glad she got to see her 93-year-old father.

Rogers says Monday was the first time she was able to see her father in person since June.

“I can’t really FaceTime or talk with him on the phone because of his hearing, so this is a good way of reassuring that he is okay.”said Rogers.

According to the facility, no outside guests are allowed inside.

Amanda Spencer, with River Oaks Place says family members of residents living there can call the center to schedule an hour long visit.

Visits are conducted Monday through Saturday, with only one guest per visit.

